President TrumpDonald John TrumpKey witness in impeachment investigation asks federal judge to rule on testifying Pompeo voices support for work of diplomat criticized by Trump Biden, Sanders defend themselves over questions of age MORE went after Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiPelosi: Court ruling ‘another blow’ to President Trump Elijah Cummings, native son of Baltimore, gets emotional send-off from Democratic luminaries Cummings’ staff honor him in op-ed: He brought ‘moral clarity’ MORE (D-Calif.) on Twitter early Saturday morning, slamming the lawmaker’s San Francisco district as “very bad and dangerous” and criticizing Democrats’ impeachment inquiry against him.

“I can’t believe that Nancy Pelosi’s District in San Francisco is in such horrible shape that the City itself is in violation of many sanitary & environmental orders, causing it to owe the Federal Government billions of dollars – and all she works on is Impeachment,” Trump tweeted.

He continued: “We should all work together to clean up these hazardous waste and homeless sites before the whole city rots away. Very bad and dangerous conditions, also severely impacting the Pacific Ocean and water supply. Pelosi must work on this mess and turn her District around!”

Trump has continued to unleash attacks on Pelosi in the weeks since she announced that the House would launch an impeachment inquiry into him over his administration’s interactions with Ukraine.

Last week, the pair feuded after a White House meeting on Syria during which Pelosi said the president had a “meltdown” and called her a “third-rate politician,” spurring Trump to hit back by claiming that it was “Nervous Nancy” who had an “unhinged meltdown.”

This isn’t the first time Trump has gone after a prominent Democratic lawmaker’s congressional district; in July, he slammed former House Oversight Committee Chairman and late Rep. Elijah Cummings Elijah Eugene CummingsChairman Cummings’ ‘phenomenal’ team Elijah Cummings, native son of Baltimore, gets emotional send-off from Democratic luminaries Cummings’ staff honor him in op-ed: He brought ‘moral clarity’ MORE (D-Md.) as a “brutal bully” and attacked the longtime congressman’s Baltimore district as “FAR WORSE” and “more dangerous” than the southern border.

Trump’s attacks against Cummings came days after his committee authorized the Democratic chairman to subpoena records from the White House in connection with an investigation into aides’ use of personal email and text applications for official business.