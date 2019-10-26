A man testing out tires crashed his truck into the front doors of a Michigan gas station before he fled the scene, according to a video of the incident.

The video shows the driver, whom police later identified as William Edmonds, 24, in his pickup truck careening rapidly towards the BP gas station before smashing through its front doors around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday.

No one was injured, but glass bottles and food and beverage items on display inside the gas station were destroyed as a result of the incident.

Surveillance video inside the store showed Edmonds allegedly ripping off his license plate before walking away from the scene as if nothing happened.

An employee eventually recognized Edmonds, who is a regular customer at the gas station, and told the police before the crash that Edmonds bought a beer from the gas station convenience store and opened it before entering his truck, WJRT reported.

Police arrested Edmonds at his home Friday, hours after the incident, before charging him with one count of reckless driving and one count of leaving the scene of an accident.

Edmonds told the police he was trying to spin his wheels 180 degrees and test the pumps on his truck when asked about his test drive.

He told the sheriff’s office that he fled the scene and took his license plates with him because he was scared, and he did not mean to hurt anyone or hit the building.

Edmonds was released on $5,000 bond after his arraignment hearing. He was also ordered by the court not to return to the gas station and to submit to twice-weekly alcohol and drug testing, the Detroit Free-Press reported.