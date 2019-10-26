On October 21, The Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles gave a speech at Kennesaw State University in Kennesaw, Georgia. The speech was titled, “Men are not Women.”

The biological reality that men are indeed not women didn’t stop activists from protesting the event.

YouTuber Austen Fletcher, aka “Fleccas,” went to the protest to speak with activists, as well as those who were there in support of Knowles.

Fleccas asked a man wearing a pumpkin shirt and red jacket if Michael Knowles “should speak here tonight.” The man simply replied, “No.” Fleccas pushed back, asking about Knowles’ free speech rights, to which the man in the red jacket said: “I don’t think hate speech is free speech.”

The man admitted that has never watched any Michael Knowles video.

Fleccas had the following exchange with a man wearing a “Run River North” shirt who had stated that he was there to protest Knowles despite not even knowing who he was:

FLECCAS: Do you disavow Antifa? MAN: No. God, no. FLECCAS: What about the violence they do? They’re so bad. MAN: I think that violence is a useful political tool, and if wielded in the proper fashion, that – I mean, collateral damage happens, and that’s a shame, and people need to be careful what they do … “Antifa” is a label for anybody who’s anti-fascist, so… FLECCAS: I think it’s a slippery slope, though. So, if Antifa is in there, and they got violent with Michael Knowles, would you disavow that? MAN: Yeah.

The man later insisted that he was still “okay with political violence,” adding “Ben, go f*** yourself. Charlie Kirk, go f*** yourself. Candace Owens, go f*** yourself.”

Fleccas spoke with a male-identifying trans person wearing a baseball cap who was not supportive of the protest:

CAP: Being trans is pretty socially acceptable now, you know, as it should be, but if you are a straight white guy, you are silenced, you know? You’re not allowed to voice your opinion. FLECCAS: That’s interesting, almost like the oppressed gain privilege from their oppression, and it’s kind of like the totem pole of oppression now deciding who gets to speak, whose voice is worth what, and who gets shut down and who doesn’t. CAP: Exactly. FLECCAS: You think that’s a problem [on] college campuses? CAP: Very much so. Everybody should have an equal voice.

The male-identifying trans person, a “college libertarian,” later said they weren’t pleased that the protesters were using transgenderism “as a political tool.”

Throughout the video, an activist leader with brightly colored hair continued to interrupt Fleccas’ interactions, telling protesters that “we can’t have interviews.” Some acquiesced to the leader’s request, while others spoke with Fleccas anyway.

Another activist tried to get Fleccas to leave their “zone.” She told a crowd of protesters to “ignore them, and do not speak with them.”

Fleccas also spoke with several protesters about young children transitioning.

When asked if there should be an age limit to hormone therapy and “transition surgery,” one woman said: “No, I do not. I feel like if they have that medical diagnosis, and this is who they are, then that’s what needs to happen for them.”

Another person said that “children are making the decision with the help of endocrinologists, psychologists, [a] licensed social worker – they have a whole team of people consulting with them.”

One protester cited an alleged study pertaining to youth gender identity. A female protester appeared to question Fleccas’ understanding of the concept in general because he’s not a doctor, a teacher, or a parent. That same woman then compared the situation to a deaf child receiving cochlear implants, to which Fleccas replied: “Not the same.”

The rest of the video is loaded with interesting stuff. Check it out below:

