Music icon Kanye West is making quite the splash this week with the release of his newest album “Jesus is King.” In an interview with radio host Big Boy on Friday, West slammed “cancel culture” as well as the notion that a black man in America must vote based solely on their race.

“I’ve been canceled before. That was canceled culture. Who told you that my career would be over? The same people that are telling you that you can’t have a right to say who you will vote for,” West said.

The “Jesus Walks” singer then denounced the prospect of those same cancel culture people taking Jesus out of school.

“Those people will be soon to take Jesus out of school,” he said. “Those people will be soon to remove Jesus, period, from America, which is the Bible Belt. Those people will be so mad. Come on, man.”

In terms of his friendship with President Trump, Kanye West recalled his time at the Met Gala when “white people” suggested he make a voting decision based on his skin color.

“I can’t tell y’all how to feel, but what I can tell you honestly is how I feel,” West said. “And when I sat there seven years and six years into the Obama administration, when I was sitting out there at the Met Ball, when I was sitting in front of white people and they thought ‘I wouldn’t have thought you’d like Trump because of the racism.’”

“So you mean to tell me I make every decision based off my color?” he continued. “The most racist thing a person could tell me is that I’m supposed to choose something based on my race.”

Kanye West went on to lament how Democrats have essentially brainwashed black Americans into voting for them with promises of food stamps and kicking fathers out of the home.

“We’re brainwashed out here, bro. Come on, man. This is a free man talking,” said West. “Democrats had us voting for Democrats with food stamps for years. What are you talking about guns in the 80s, taking the fathers out the home, Plan B, lowering our votes, making us abort children.”

See the full interview:

[embedded content]

Beyond a shadow of a doubt, this past week has been one of Kanye West’s most explosive yet, as reports surfaced on just how deep his Christianity penetrates his life. Speaking with Billboard on Thursday, the 42-year-old rapper admitted to telling his staff working on the “Jesus is King” album to avoid premarital sex and to fast regularly.

“There were times where I was asking people not to have premarital sex while they were working on the album,” West said. “When people pray together and fast together, the power is increased.”

Kanye West also described himself as an instrument of God to help “spread the gospel” of Jesus Christ.

“Now that I’m in service to Christ, my job is to spread the gospel, to let people know what Jesus has done for me,” said West. “I’ve spread a lot of things. There was a time I was letting you know what high fashion had done for me, I was letting you know what the Hennessey had done for me, but now I’m letting you know what Jesus has done for me, and in that I’m no longer a slave, I’m a son now, a son of God. I’m free.”