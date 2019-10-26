White House Press Secretary and Communications Director Stephanie Grisham made her debut on Fox News’ “Watters’ World” with host Jesse Watters on Saturday night where she slammed the media and the Democratic party.

Grisham doubled-down on calling the Democrats’ impeachment process, which has been done in secret, a “mob lynching” – mirroring the words from President Donald Trump this last week.

“What is happening on the Hill with these farce of an impeachment hearings, it is a mob lynching type of a situation,” Grisham said.

Grisham noted that the media did not have the same reaction to Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) calling members of the Trump administration “scumbags” early in Trump’s presidency.

“There’s strong language everywhere because there is a big partisan divide right now,” Grisham continued. “There are people inside of his government actively working against him, which means they are actively working against the American people. … That is the act of a scumbag.”

Watters jumped in, agreeing with Grisham’s comments: “If these people don’t want to work in the administration, don’t work there. Don’t work against a democratically elected president from the inside and leak and malign people to the press, and try to take out other people who are working even harder for the president than you are.”

Grisham used the opportunity to also slam the mainstream media, saying that they “want to shine spotlights and sunlight into the darkest corners of government … but they are letting all these impeachment hearings and inquiries happen behind closed doors.”

“That’s why the [president] says that fake news is the enemy of the people,” Watters responded.

Grisham highlighted the dishonest nature of many journalists who work in the mainstream media, including Washington Post reporter Phil Rucker, who has been accused of burning White House aide Madeleine Westerhout – who was fired after off-the-record comments that she made became public.

“I don’t even talk to them off the record anymore because ‘off the record’ doesn’t mean anything to the press,” Grisham said. “They break it and we’ve had people who have actually been fired at the White House because [reporters] have broken off the record [agreements].”

Grisham has rapidly increased the number of media interviews she has done in recent weeks, regularly appearing on Fox News to defend the president against the Democratic party, the media, and “Never Trump” Republicans.

“The Never Trumper Republicans, though on respirators with not many left, are in certain ways worse and more dangerous for our Country than the Do Nothing Democrats,” Trump tweeted on Thursday. “Watch out for them, they are human scum!”

“FOX & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade asked Grisham, “Does he regret that?”

“No, no, he shouldn’t,” Grisham replied. “The people who are against him, and who have been against him, and have been working against him since the day they took office, are just that.”

“It is horrible that people are working against a president who’s delivering results for this country and has been since day one,” Grisham continued. “And the fact that people continue to try to negate anything he is doing and take away from the good work he is doing on behalf of the American people, they deserve strong language like that.”

During an interview on Fox Business, Grisham took aim at “pathetic” Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT).

“I would just remind Mitt Romney that he is not president. He lost. He needs to quit pretending like he is president,” Grisham said. “We have a great president right now and he should probably get in line with that president who is doing great things for this country. Mitt Romney should be proud of that and supporting this president rather than be working against him. It’s hard for me to hear Republican and Mitt Romney in the same sentence.”