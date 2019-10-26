A Long Island man and kid confronted a would-be deer hunter scoping out the territory, resulting in a heated discussion about the ethics of hunting animals.

The deer hunter, identified by The New York Post as 30-year-old Brooklyn resident Dominick Lobifaro, recorded a video of the confrontation:

WATCH (via LiveLeak):

“Hey, the kids wanna know — why you wanna kill deer?” the man asked Lobifaro, who was sitting in his vehicle.

“Cuz I eat them,” said Lobifaro.

“What did the fucking deer do to you?” ask the boy, becoming emotional.

“Do you buy meat from the supermarket?” Lobifaro asked after telling the pair he was recording the encounter, drawing a “yeah” from the boy. “Do you know they get killed in dirty areas … ?”

The unidentified man told The Post that he had told the children, who were outside playing, that Lobifaro had come to “kill all the deer.”

As he approached, he told Lobifaro that kids are “crying because you wanna kill deer.”

“I’m sorry that they’re crying,” he responded, telling the man he should “explain to them that it’s part of life.”

“I’m not trying to do anything bad,” Lobifaro told the kid, responding to a question about whether he would want his pet killed.

“You’re using a weapon to kill a live animal,” said the kid. (RELATED: Vasectomies, Bow-Hunting: Here’s How Staten Island Is Trying To Control Its Deer Population)

“And I’m going to eat it. Instead, you let somebody else kill it,” the hunter responded.

“Leave!” the kid demanded. “Now! You’re an asshole! Fuck you!” The kid continued to curse as he walked away.

The Post reported that the standoff eventually concluded after Lobifaro called the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation, which dispatched an officer to confirm that he was legally allowed to be there and had the proper permits.

An agency source also told The Post that Lobifaro “was within his rights to hunt on DEC-owned wetlands,” The Post reported.