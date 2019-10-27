The field of 2020 Democratic presidential candidates refused to give President Donald Trump any credit for authorizing a raid on ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, which resulted in his death.

The majority of the candidates – except for Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Montana Governor Steve Bullock, and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) – took to Twitter where they released statements about U.S. forces killing al-Baghdadi.

It is worth noting that Harris weighed in on the matter during an appearance on CNN where gave credit to “the men and women who have been doing the work every day.” CNN added: “Trump, Harris said, has lost credibility when it comes to his relationship with the intelligence community.”

Even FiveThirtyEight Editor-in-Chief Nate Silver, who is not a fan of the president, noted how absurd it was that the political Left could not even give Trump a win on the issue.

“It really amazing how many Libs can’t even permit Trump to have *one good day* (nobody will remember this stuff by Tuesday) after US forces kill perhaps the world’s most wanted terrorist,” Silver wrote.

Here are the responses from the 2020 Democrat presidential candidates that weighed in on the matter:

Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) tweeted: “Grateful to the men and women of our military and intelligence community for their commitment, persistence, and skill. While this isn’t the end of our efforts, this marks a significant milestone in our fight against ISIS.”

Joe Biden tweeted: “I congratulate our special forces, our intelligence community, and all our brave military professionals on delivering justice to the terrorist Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. The world is better and safer without him in it.”

A lengthier statement that Biden attached to his tweet also failed to mention Trump.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg tweeted: “This is a blow against ISIS and an important step in the fight against stateless terrorism. Credit should go to all who were involved; above all to the brave Americans in uniform and intelligence professionals who risked their lives to complete this mission. Today, we honor them.”

Julian Castro tweeted: “A ruthless murderer has been brought to justice. I’m grateful to our military and intelligence community. Their courage and dedication inspire us all. Abandoning our Syrian and Kurdish partners remains a disastrous decision that will make the fight against ISIS harder.”

John Delaney tweeted: “I am grateful for the brave patriots who risked their lives to advance our safety and security. Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi was a monster and the world is better without him. Today we should reflect on the work of our amazing armed forces and all those who contributed to this operation.”

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) tweeted: “Thank you and congratulations to our special operations forces and others involved in tracking and getting rid of ISIS/Daesh leader Baghdadi. But as we learned with the death of Osama Bin Laden, whose org al-Qaeda is now stronger than ever, Daesh will continue due to the short-sighted policies of Trump – including his support for Erdogan and Saudi Arabia, which helps spread the extremist ideology that acts as the fuel for Daesh, al-Qaeda, etc. As president, I will end all such support.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) tweeted: “Al-Baghdadi was a dangerous terrorist who committed heinous crimes. As I said this morning, getting rid of him was good for America and the world. But as I discussed today on @FaceTheNation many challenges remain…”

Robert Francis O’Rourke tweeted: “Last night, our special forces brought the leader of one of history’s most destructive terrorist groups to justice. Let’s thank our service members for their courage; and recommit to protecting all of the allies who are working with us to defeat ISIS – including the Kurds.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) tweeted: “Abu Bakr al Baghdadi was a murderer and terrorist responsible for terrible suffering and death. The fight against ISIS would not be possible without the brave efforts of the Kurds and other U.S. allies.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) tweeted: “Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi led a campaign of mass violence and terror that devastated the region and threatened the world. His death is a setback for ISIS and a victory for justice. I am grateful for the skill and courage of our special operations and intelligence professionals. Baghdadi’s death closes one chapter, but it is not the end of our fight against terrorism. We need a settlement that ends the suffering and destruction in Syria—and ultimately, a long-term plan to counter extremism and allow the region to achieve peace and stability.”

Marianne Williamson tweeted: “ISIS has caused immeasurable suffering & destruction; the death of Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi was an important, much needed action to defeat it. Praise and thanks for the military bravery and brilliance that carried out the mission.”

Andrew Yang tweeted: “The death of al-Baghdadi is a major blow to ISIS and a testament to our armed forces. It will make the world safer. Congratulations to the special ops team that executed the mission and everyone in the chain of command. This is a great accomplishment for America and the world.”

