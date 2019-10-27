October 28 is Troian Bellisario’s birthday. To help you celebrate, we put together this slideshow of some of her greatest looks.

Troian Bellisario is an American actress born in Los Angeles, California. She began her acting career as a 3-year-old. She appeared in the film “Last Rites” in 1988. In 1990, she appeared in the television series “Quantum Leap,” and in 1992, she appeared in “Tequila And Bonetti.”

In 1998, she starred alongside Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen in “Billboard Dad.” (RELATED: Photos Of Mary-Kate And Ashley Olsen Just Surfaced – See What The Twin Actresses Look Like Now)

Bellisario has appeared in many short films including “Unspoken,” “Intersect,” “The Come Up,” “Archer House” and others.

In 2009, Bellisario became a house-hold name with her role as Spencer Hastings in “Pretty Little Liars.” The series ran from 2009 to 2016 and debuted seven seasons. The show was extremely popular with teenage and young adult women.

In 2014, Bellisario appeared in two episodes of “Suits.”

Check out her photos below: