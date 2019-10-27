On Sunday’s broadcast of ABC’s “This Week,” House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said he was “sickened” by President Donald Trump’s troop withdrawal in Northern Syria.

Martha Raddatz asked,”Still concerned about the troops coming out?”

Schiff said, “Absolutely. I think it’s a disastrous mistake to betray the kurds this way. I think it improves the Russian position in the Middle East, something they desperately want. I vehemently disagree with what the president said that the Russians love having us there.”

Raddatz interjected, “Not sure what he was thanking the Russians for.”

Schiff continued, “More than that, the idea that we would pull our forces away from this vital ally, the Kurds, that we’ve fought with, died by our side, and now we’re sending our troops back in to protect oil? We’ll betray an ally but go back in to protect the oil, that sickens me frankly. I think, as you can see from so many of the troops that have had to pull out and abandon their allies, they’re sickened by the president’s decision as well.”

