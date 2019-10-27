The nation’s oligarchs will “deliver a country” to American citizens “like Venezuela” through 2020 Democrats such as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) because of their need for “more and more cheap labor,” columnist Ann Coulter says.

In an interview with Lars Larson, Coulter said America’s giant middle class will continue to be eroded should the billionaire class get their way on immigration where the ultimate goal is hemispheric open borders.

“We used to have … the hallmark of America was an enormous, enormous middle class. I mean, something like 80 to 90 percent of Americans describes themselves as middle class,” Coulter said. “You might be upper or lower within that, but there were not enormous gaps.”

“I mean, there is a problem with the oligarchs in this country and they’re the ones bringing in the cheap labor and they’re the ones — not all of them but a lot of them — who don’t care about the country per se,” Coulter continued. “They just want more and more cheap labor. And they are going to deliver a country to us like Venezuela through people like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.”

As Breitbart News has noted, despite Warren’s populist rhetoric — where she has called out multinational corporations for having no loyalty to American workers — her campaign to win the 2020 Democrat presidential nomination has endorsed one of the most open borders platforms of all the candidates.

Warren Undercuts Populist Agenda with Donor Class Immigration Planhttps://t.co/RAdJlUT44k — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) August 28, 2019

Warren’s immigration plan includes decriminalizing illegal immigration and providing amnesty to all 11 million to 22 million illegal aliens living in the U.S. — policies that will force America’s working class to compete for scarce blue-collar and middle-income jobs against the world’s migrants.

Likewise, Warren has championed the donor class and Chamber of Commerce’s effort to increase legal immigration to the U.S. and thus driving up foreign competition against middle class and college-educated Americans.

Current immigration levels are already helping to hand electoral dominance to Democrats nationwide, research by the New York Times, Axios, and the Atlantic has noted.

The U.S. is set to bring at least 15 million new foreign-born voters to the country in the next decade. These voters’ swing towards Democrats has been realized in the 2016 presidential election, where despite winning almost 50 percent of native-born Americans, Trump lost foreign-born voters to Hillary Clinton by 64 percent.

