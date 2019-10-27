Argentina’s president-elect Alberto Fernandez said that he would meet with outgoing leader Mauricio Macri to discuss the political transition after the center-left Peronist won a decisive victory in a general election on Sunday.

Fernandez added that he would collaborate “in every way he could” with Macri to deal with the country’s dire economic situation, amid rising inflation and an anemic economy which has hammered the country’s 45 million people.

The conservative Macri congratulated Fernández at his campaign headquarters Sunday night.

The concession came as authorities said Fernández has 47.48% of the votes compared to 41.08% for Macri, with 80.79% percent of the votes counted. He needs 45% support, or 40% support with a 10 percentage point lead, over the nearest rival to avoid a runoff vote on Nov. 24.

The result would mark turn leftward in South America, which has seen conservative governments elected in Brazil, Colombia and Chile in recent years.

The largely peaceful election was dominated by concerns over rising poverty, soaring inflation and a sharp depreciation of the local currency.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed.