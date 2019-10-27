The Houston Astros obliterated the Washington Nationals Saturday night in an 8-1 score to even the World Series up at 2-2.

The Astros have now won back to back games in Washington, D.C. after being left for dead by many fans and pundits following a disastrous game two performance that put the league’s winningest team on the brink. Additionally, the road team has won all four games in the World Series so far. (RELATED: Washington Nationals Take Game One, Defeat Houston Astros 5-4 In World Series)

This game was still up for grabs until the 7th inning, when Alex Bregman’s grand slam broke things wide open for the visiting team. Now we essentially have a brand new series, and we could be watching an all-time great World Series unfold. (RELATED: Astros Win Game 3, Defeat Nationals 4-1)

The tables have officially turned in the series, and all the pressure will be on the Nationals heading into game five. The Astros already responded with their backs against the wall. Will Washington be able to do the same?

Game five will take place Sunday night, before the series shifts back to Houston where a champion will be crowned.