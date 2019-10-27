Steve BannonStephen (Steve) Kevin BannonThe Hill’s 12:30 Report — Presented by Nareit — State of the states: Political fights heat up The Hill’s Morning Report — Presented by Better Medicare Alliance — Impeachment angst growing in GOP Ex-campaign official on 2020 speculation: Clinton ‘has to put this to bed’ MORE, a former White House chief strategist and long-time ally of President Trump Donald John Trump Comey: Mueller ‘didn’t succeed in his mission because there was inadequate transparency’ During deposition, official says he made several efforts to advocate for Marie Yovanovitch Bolton looms large as impeachment inquiry accelerates MORE, said in a radio interview broadcast on Sunday that Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiWSJ: Sondland told the House that Trump’s Ukraine pressure was a quid pro quo Schiff says committees are making ‘rapid progress’ in impeachment probe McConnell blasts impeachment inquiry as ‘kangaroo court’ in fundraising pitch MORE’s (D-Calif.) impeachment strategy is “winning.”

In the interview with John Catsimatidis on “The Answer” in New York, Bannon expressed his deep concern for the president and his administration amid the current impeachment inquiry, stating: “[The Speaker] will impeach the president of the United States on two counts: one, abuse of power, the other obstruction of power.”

He continued, saying that many of Trump’s supporters are “in shock” that the president is going through this process and they need to “wake up” to what he says is a campaign of untruths.

“Nancy Pelosi … is running the most sophisticated political warfare — the most sophisticated political disinformation campaign,” he added.

The former Trump strategist went the radio show to promote his new podcast, “War Room: Impeachment”, a project that was started to fight the current impeachment proceedings. Bannon has returned to Washington to go to bat for the president, believing that the White House does not have an adequate defense strategy. Bannon says that he is dedicated to providing the public with facts.

“They’re winning right now” Bannon said. “[I] set up a war room, and we’re doing a show every day for one hour just to give people the facts and the details of the witnesses, the testimony, the legal arguments… We’re going to go every day, seven days a week, until the day after president Donald J Trump… Is acquitted.”

Bannon was banished from Trump’s inner circle when Michael Wolff’s book, “Fire and Fury” divulged that he had been badmouthing the president’s to the journalist.

Defense of the president by the former staffer follows an impeachment inquiry launched by the Democrats in the House late last month to investigate Trump's alleged dealings with the Ukraine on a July 25 call. The president is alleged to have withheld $400 million in military aid in exchange for an investigation into former Vice President and presidential candidate Joe Biden (D) and his son Hunter, who sat on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company.

The Trump Administration has alleged, without evidence, that while in office, Biden pressured the Ukraine to fire a prosecutor presiding over an investigation involving Burisma. These claims have not proven to be true.