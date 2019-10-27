Joe Biden, among the front-runners for the 2020 Democratic nomination, suggested in an interview this weekend that if elected president, he might only serve one term.

Biden, 76, was asked by the Associated Press if he’d pledge to serve only one term.

He didn’t go so far as to promise, but said, “I feel good and all I can say is, watch me, you’ll see,” Biden said. “It doesn’t mean I would run a second term. I’m not going to make that judgment at this moment.”

Four presidential contenders are in their 70s, including President Donald Trump, who’s 73. Democrats Senator Elizabeth Warren is 70 and Senator Bernie Sanders is 78.