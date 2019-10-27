Democrat Rep. Katie Hill (CA) is reportedly resigning from Congress this week after allegations surfaced that she had engaged in relationships with a campaign staffer and a congressional staffer.

Politico reported on Sunday that Hill is “set to resign by the end of the week,” according to “two Democratic sources.”

The development comes after the House Ethics Committee announced on Wednesday that it was launching an investigation into Hill:

The Committee is aware of public allegations that Representative Katie Hill may have engaged in a sexual relationship with an individual on her congressional staff, in violation of House Rule XXIII, clause 18(a). The Committee, pursuant to Committee Rule 18(a), has begun an investigation and will gather additional information regarding the allegations.

RedState, which first broke the scandalous stories on Hill, reported on Sunday: “A major progressive PAC, Hold the House, has canceled a fundraiser in Silicon Valley scheduled for November 8 at which Rep. Katie Hill was scheduled as the featured speaker.”

“The cancellation comes after DCCC insiders told RedState Sunday that the group is quietly seeking a replacement for Hill,” RedState reported. “Within the district, the consensus is that the replacement candidate will be Asm. Christy Smith, who just completed her first term representing the area and campaigned with Hill.”

In a tweet, Hill wrote: “It is with a broken heart that today I announce my resignation from Congress. This is the hardest thing I have ever had to do, but I believe it is the best thing for my constituents, my community, and our country.”

“This is what needs to happen so that the good people who supported me will no longer be subjected to the pain inflicted by my abusive husband and the brutality of hateful political operatives who seem to happily provide a platform to a monster who is driving a smear campaign built around cyber exploitation,” Hill wrote in a letter attached to her tweet. “Having private photos of personal moments weaponized against me has been an appalling invasion of my privacy. It’s also illegal, and we are currently pursuing all of our available legal options.”

“However, I know that as long as I am in Congress, we’ll live fearful of what might come next and how much it will hurt,” Hill continued. That’s a feeling I know all too well. It’s the feeling I decided to leave when I left my marriage, and one I will not tolerate being forced upon others. I can longer allow my community, family, friends, staff, supporters, and especially the children who look up to me as a role model, to suffer this unprecedented brand of cruelty.”

“For the mistakes made along the way and the people who have been hurt, I am so sorry, and I am learning — I am not perfect person and never pretended to be,” Hill continued. “It’s one of the things that made my race so special. I hope it showed others that they do belong, that their voice does matter, and that they do have a place in this country. That is something I believe with all my heart.”

“Those of you who know me personally know that I’m a fighter. And it’s thanks to countless other fighters who supported me that we were able to stand up for the ideals we believe in,” Hill concluded. “Now, my fight is going to be to defeat this type of exploitation that so many women are victims to and which will keep countless women and girls from running for office or entering public light.”

It is with a broken heart that today I announce my resignation from Congress. This is the hardest thing I have ever had to do, but I believe it is the best thing for my constituents, my community, and our country. See my official statement below. pic.twitter.com/nG97RQIwvO — Rep. Katie Hill (@RepKatieHill) October 27, 2019

