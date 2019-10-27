On Sunday’s broadcast of CNN’s “State of the Union,” host Jake Tapper complained about President Donald Trump’s announcement on the death Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of ISIS being 20 minutes late.

Tapper said, “When President Obama announced the OBL raid, that was announced on a Sunday night after 11:00. I remember I was a White House correspondent, and I got the alert around 9:30 on a Sunday night, and we had to run in, and he gave us the news as soon as he could give us the news — the country the news.”

He added, “This information happened, this happened last night. And there is no reason to announce it at 9:00 a.m. and to delay the announcement that we’re now almost 20 minutes into the 9:00 a.m. hour and we were told this would start at 9:00 a.m. unless, of course, the president is trying to have a big build-up. This is the showmanship we know he appreciates. This is part of this. And given the fact that so much of what the Sunday shows are —here he comes. Here is President Trump 20 minutes late with a big announcement.”

