On Sunday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Weekends With Alex Witt,” Rep. Al Green (D-TX) accused President Donald Trump of exhibiting “hate,” which he argued has caused “societal changes in a very harmful way.”

Green said, When asked about Trump’s lynching comments, Green said, “Hate does not dissipate simply because the person who initiated it has left the scene as it were. The president has done some things to cause societal changes in a very harmful way. I talk to people who are now telling me that on their jobs, they’re having people say and do things they did not anticipate. I read a story from the Jerusalem Post recently where in the American Jewish community has found eight or more of ten persons believe anti-semitism has spiked in recent years.”

“All of the empirical evidence seems to indicate that it’s on the rise,” he continued. “And the president is contributing to this with his words, deeds, and actions. There are very fine people among the bigots in Charlottesville, were a woman was killed, to says Muslims ought to be banned from the country and then put a policy in place, to use lynching, something we know is not the equivalent of Article 2, Section 4 of the Constitution which deals with impeachment. Not equivalent in any way, but to compare it to the impeachment, the president goes beyond the pale.”

