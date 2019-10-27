The Detroit Lions beat the New York Giants 31-26 Sunday afternoon.

After a rough couple of weeks of action and getting hosed by the refs against the Packers, we needed a big win to get back on track. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s exactly what Matthew Stafford and company did today against the Giants. They put on an offensive clinic as Detroit improved to 3-3-1.

Stafford was just slinging it like an absolute stud today. Yes, the Giants don’t exactly have a stellar secondary, but it doesn’t matter.

The face of the franchise just picked New York apart.

Now, the question is how can Detroit battle through the final nine games of the season. Everything we want is still in front of us, and we do have a good football team.

We should have a few more wins than we do, but that’s just the way football works. Now we’ve got nine more opportunities to get wins before it’s all said and done.

We’ll see what happens, but there’s no question the Lions put on a show Sunday, and it was great to see.