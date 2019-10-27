Former adviser to President Clinton Dick Morris said Sunday that Hillary ClintonHillary Diane Rodham ClintonMaher: The Clintons need to ‘go away’ for 2020 election Mark Zuckerberg deserves praise for his noble stand on free speech Elijah Cummings, native son of Baltimore, gets emotional send-off from Democratic luminaries MORE most likely wants to get into the 2020 presidential race because she thinks “God put her on the Earth” to be president.

Morris told John Catsimatidis on his radio show that the major question revolving around the 2020 election is whether “the ghost of Hillary Clinton” will enter the election.

“My feeling is that she wants to,” Morris said. “She feels entitled to do it. She feels compelled to do it. She feels that God put her on the Earth to do it. But she’s hesitant because she realizes the timing is bad.”

The former adviser said he thinks Clinton is waiting for an opportunity to jump into the race and particularly for former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenDuring deposition, official says he made several efforts to advocate for Marie Yovanovitch Bolton looms large as impeachment inquiry accelerates Giuliani associate used small town in Ukraine to gain influence with American figures: report MORE to drop out.

“She’s got to wait until Biden drops out because he’s obviously next in line for it, and if he goes away, there’s an opening for her,” Morris said.

Clinton would replace Biden as the moderate candidate as voters would look for an alternative to the “leftist” Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenHarris reverses course, attends South Carolina justice forum Watch live: 2020 Democrats speak at criminal justice forum Maher: The Clintons need to ‘go away’ for 2020 election MORE (D-Mass.), Morris said.

“The question is are there enough moderates to beat Elizabeth Warren the leftist?” he asked.

“Make no mistake she wants it,” he added. “She’s planning on it. She’ll do everything she can to achieve it.”



Rumors have circulated about Clinton entering the race, particularly among conservative outlets, as she tours promoting her newly released book that she wrote with her daughter. Some of her allies have discounted the theories, saying it’s “Bannon-created,” referring to Stephen Bannon, the former adviser to President Trump Donald John Trump Comey: Mueller ‘didn’t succeed in his mission because there was inadequate transparency’ During deposition, official says he made several efforts to advocate for Marie Yovanovitch Bolton looms large as impeachment inquiry accelerates MORE.