Former Rep. John ConyersJohn James ConyersEXCLUSIVE: Trump on reparations: ‘I don’t see it happening’ McConnell: Reparations aren’t ‘a good idea’ This week: Democrats move funding bills as caps deal remains elusive MORE (D-Mich.), the longest-serving African American House member in congressional history, died Sunday at age 90.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conyers, a veteran of the Korean War and participant in the Civil Rights movement, was co-founder of the Congressional Black Caucus and chaired the House Oversight Committee from 1989 to 1995. He also introduced the bill establishing a national holiday commemorating Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday.

He was also the first African American to serve as Dean of the House, or longest continually-serving current member. Conyers was a member of the House Judiciary Committee during the Watergate investigation into President Richard Nixon, and was on Nixon’s “enemies list.”

During his tenure, he also regularly introduced bills to establish a single-payer health care system and to conduct a study on reparations for the descendants of slaves.

Conyers resigned from his Detroit-area seat in 2017 after serving for over 50 years amid multiple allegations of sexual harassment from young female staffers, which he denied.

“For Detroiters, I am proud of what we have been able to accomplish by bringing hundreds of millions of dollars in critical grants and federal funding to Southeast Michigan to revitalize our great city, attract rich talent, and return us to prosperity,” Conyers said in a statement read by a colleague on the House floor in December 2017.

The allegations began with the revelation in November that he settled a complaint with a former aide, Marion Brown, in 2015 over allegations that she was fired for turning him down after he sexually propositioned her. Conyers paid her about $27,000 through his congressional office budget, sparking a furor about the use of taxpayer money for harassment settlements.

Conyers’s grandnephew Ian lost the 2018 Democratic primary to now-Rep. Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibHouse Democrats offer bill to expand the estate tax Bernie Sanders and Ilhan Omar to hold Minneapolis rally The Hill’s Campaign Report: DNC toughens December debate criteria MORE (D-Mich.).

“Our Congressman forever, John Conyers, Jr.,” Tlaib said in a tweet Sunday. “He never once wavered in fighting for jobs, justice and peace. We always knew where he stood on issues of equality and civil rights in the fight for the people. Thank you Congressman Conyers for fighting for us for over 50 years.”

Our Congressman forever, John Conyers, Jr. He never once wavered in fighting for jobs, justice and peace. We always knew where he stood on issues of equality and civil rights in the fight for the people. Thank you Congressman Conyers for fighting for us for over 50 years. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) October 27, 2019