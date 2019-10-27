Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci visited President Donald Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, in prison Friday, reports Fox News.

“I went to see Michael as a friend,” Scaramucci wrote in a text message to a reporter at the news outlet. Cohen also has “bigger fish to fry” than dishing out information on Trump, added Scaramucci.

“I’m not sure how I can help with that. His legal team is working on it.”

Cohen in 2018 was formally sentenced to three years in prison after he pleaded guilty to eight counts of tax fraud, campaign finance violations and bank fraud. Cohen has also admitted to lying to a Senate committee about the Trump Organization’s plans to possibly build a Trump Tower in Moscow.

Scaramucci in May offered his best wishes to Cohen.

“I’m good friends with Michael Cohen. I talked to him the day before he left for jail. I just wished him well and I’ll go visit him, 100%,” Scaramucci told TheWrap. “I don’t walk away from my friends.”

Since August, Scaramucci has publicly slammed the president and recently told Vanity Fair that he plans to hit the campaign trail to convince people to vote against Trump in next year’s election.