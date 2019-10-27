Freshman Rep. Katie Hill, D-Calif., will resign at the end of the week amid a House Ethics Committee investigation into accusations that she had improper sexual relationships with staffers in her office, reports The Hill.

“It is with a broken heart that today I announce my resignation from Congress,” Hill said in a statement. “This is the hardest thing I have ever had to do, but I believe it is the best thing for my constituents, my community, and our country.”

In a statement Tuesday, Hill denied having had an affair with her legislative director. She asked U.S. Capitol Police for an investigation into intimate photos she said were posted online without her consent.

Hill, who identifies as bisexual and is going through a divorce, last week said she was going through a divorce and claimed her “abusive husband” was “determined to try to humiliate me.”

“Intimate photos of me and another individual were published by Republican operatives on the internet without my consent,” Hill said in a statement to Fox News. “I have notified Capitol Hill police who are investigating the situation and potential legal violations of those who posted and distributed the photos, and therefore will have no further comment on the digital materials.”