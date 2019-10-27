Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew threw a beautiful touchdown pass Sunday against the New York Jets.

Minshew evaded pressure in impressive fashion, got away from the defenders, stepped up and fired a 70-yard touchdown pass to Chris Conley.

What the awesome play below.

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before. It’s another week of NFL action and Gardner Minshew is out here doing Gardner Minshew things.

It’s almost like the young man was built to be an NFL superstar.

As I’ve said before, I don’t care whether or not Nick Foles is healthy. I really don’t give a damn at all.

You simply can’t put Minshew on the bench. You just can’t do it. The former Washington State star is just pure electricity on the field.

It’d be a slap in the face to football fans everywhere if he gets put on the bench.

I can’t wait to see what Minshew does next. Something tells me it’ll be just as impressive as anything we’ve seen before.

Long live Minshew Mania!