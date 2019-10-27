Globalism pushed by billionaire George Soros has been losing the battle against President Donald Trump and Brexit, but the prominent Democratic donor is not viewing himself as failure.

“I have to admit that the tide has turned against me, but I don’t think that I have failed,” Soros told NPR’s “All Things Considered.”

“If you really have principles that you believe in, then you have to fight for them — win or lose,” he added.

Soros, 89, released the book “In Defense of Open Society” this week before appearing on the show on NPR, which is partially funded by Soros’ Open Society Foundations.

“When I got involved in what I call political philanthropy some 40 years ago, the open society idea was on the ascendant — closed societies were opening up,” Soros said. “And now, open societies are on the defensive and dictatorships are on the rise.”

Soros’ prominent contributions to groups opposing President Donald Trump and Republicans has made in him a villain of sorts to the right.

“My foundation and I’m personally very much engaged in fighting voter suppression, trying to get a proper census and things like that that will lead to a fair election because those conditions are also endangered by the current president,” Soros, a Jewish survivor of the Nazi occupation in Hungary, told NPR.

Soros said defeating Trump will require beating him in the 2020 election, because he believes the Senate GOP is too firm in defending the president.

“I don’t think it will be actually successful, because he has come to dominate the Republican Party — that even though there are increasing numbers of Republican senators who are very disturbed by the results of his actions, I don’t think there will be a two-thirds majority in the Senate to convict him,” Soros told NPR.