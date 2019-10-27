A military alliance between China and Russia could “seriously threaten” both U.S. and global security, Newt Gingrich warns.

In an opinion piece for Fox News, the former GOP House Speaker and current political commentator noted China, in a relatively short time, has modernized and grown its “economy, military and influence.”

“Because of these advances, China by itself represents a serious challenge to the United States in many ways,” Gingrich wrote.

“However, if it were to partner or cooperate with another country, such as Russia, China and its comrade could seriously threaten U.S. – and indeed global – security,” he wrote.

Gingrich offers the scenario of a hypothetical invasion by China of Taiwan.

“Imagine that China launches a campaign against Taiwan with the help of Russian air forces,” he wrote.

“This would entirely change the dynamic, making it much more difficult and costly (in blood and treasure) – and much less likely for any sort of U.S. victory,” he continued.

“Now, instead of a focused conflict with China over a specific piece of territory, the U.S. would have to decide whether it wanted to risk engaging with a cooperative China and Russia at the same time.”

Gingrich pointed out “China and Russia were like two estranged communist relatives, but that is changing.”

“Chinese Communist Party General Secretary Xi Jinping has met with Russian President Vladimir Putin 24 times since 2013, while he has only met with his U.S. counterpart 16 times during that period,” he wrote.

“This activity creates a real potential for a China-Russia strategic alliance which would turn much of our national security planning and strategy on its head,” he wrote.