House Foreign Affairs Committee member Rep. Lee ZeldinLee ZeldinGOP protest overshadows impeachment hearing Trump embarks on Twitter spree amid impeachment inquiry, Syria outrage Graham huddles with House Republicans on impeachment strategy MORE (R-N.Y.) has said he hasn’t heard “a single thing” that President Trump Donald John Trump Comey: Mueller ‘didn’t succeed in his mission because there was inadequate transparency’ During deposition, official says he made several efforts to advocate for Marie Yovanovitch Bolton looms large as impeachment inquiry accelerates MORE could be impeached for during witness testimony in the House impeachment inquiry.

“As someone who’s been in that deposition room a lot, I have not heard a single thing that you could possibly impeach the President of the United States for,” Zeldin said in an interview with radio host John Catsimatidis on AM 970’s “The Answer.”

Zeldin also defended lawmakers who recently entered the secure deposition room.

“These members weren’t coming in because they wanted to stop the deposition, they were coming in because…they wanted to listen to the deposition,” he said.

“You have members who are just thirsty for an update on what is happening inside these depositions that they have been locked out of. The lack of transparency, the lack of legitimacy, credibility, fairness, has been a huge issue,” Zeldin added.

The Foreign Affairs Committee, on which Zeldin sits, in addition to the House Oversight and Intelligence committees, are leading the investigation into Trump over his dealings with Ukraine.

Republicans have complained about the closed-door nature of witness testimony. A group of them recently barged into the secure SCIF room in protest.

In response, Democrats have defended the procedure. Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffSchiff says committees are making ‘rapid progress’ in impeachment probe Trump rages against ‘garbage’ Ukraine probe ahead of latest witness deposition Mark Zuckerberg deserves praise for his noble stand on free speech MORE (D-Calif.) recently wrote in a Dear Colleague letter that it is important to conduct the interviews privately so witnesses cannot coordinate testimony.

He also said interview transcripts will be made public when they do not “jeopardize investigative equities.”