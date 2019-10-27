Sunday on CBS’s “60 Minutes,” former Vice President Joe Biden, a candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, told CBS’s Norah O’Donnell he had not received his former boss President Barack Obama’s nomination because he had asked him not to endorse him.

Partial transcript as follows:

O’DONNELL: Some have asked, why hasn’t President Obama endorsed you? You guys served together for eight years.

BIDEN: Because I have to own– I wanna earn this on my own.

O’DONNELL: Did he offer to endorse you?

BIDEN: No, we didn’t even get there. I asked him not to. He said, “Okay.” I think it’s better– I think he thinks it’s better for me. I have no doubt when I’m the nominee he’ll be out on the campaign trail for me.