The parents of murdered human rights activist Kayla Mueller said Sunday that their daughter might still be alive had former President Barack Obama been as decisive as President Donald Trump in authorizing military action to rescue her from the Islamic State before she was killed in 2015, The Arizona Republic reported on Sunday.

“I still say Kayla should be here, and if Obama had been as decisive as President Trump, maybe she would have been,” Marsha Mueller said.

Her husband, Carl Mueller, added that it was “important” to him that Trump knew of his daughter’s story and thanked the president for mentioning her in his address Sunday morning. “He knows her story. He’s been briefed on it.”

White House National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien said the operation that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was named after Kayla Mueller, CNN reported.

After Kayla’s death, apparently by a Jordanian airstrike targeting ISIS-held areas, the Muellers criticized the Obama administration’s handling of the situation and said they had been encouraged to keep her captivity secret and discouraged from trying to free her or pay a ransom.

Carl Mueller became a vocal backer of Trump’s candidacy for president, speaking at his rallies.

Marsha Mueller said she still wants to know “what truly happened to [Kayla] and what aren’t we being told. Someone knows, and I’m praying with all my heart that someone in this world will bring us those answers.”

She added that “For me what matters most I’m hoping now we will finally get the answers we have been asking for all along. I think this administration truly might help us. I don’t think they are as closed about what happened.”