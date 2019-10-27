Taking a look around at the Democrats’ cable news channels, I infer that the successful operation to take out the killin’ caliph with the stupid pseudonym is to be downplayed and minimized so as to be sure it will not redound to the credit of President Trump. The Washington Post weighs in with the classic headline documented by Brit Hume in the tweet below. After due consideration had been given, the headline was changed to “austere religious scholar at helm of Islamic State[] dies at 48.”

Brit renders a concise judgment on the Post headline. Although confined to the Post in this case, it is a judgment that is widely applicable to the mainstream media several times over in all matters related to Trump.