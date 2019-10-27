We had some movement in the latest college football polls when they were released on Sunday afternoon.

The top 10 in the Coaches Poll are as follows:

Alabama LSU Clemson Ohio State Penn State Florida Georgia Oregon Oklahoma Utah

The top 10 in the AP Poll are as follows:

LSU Alabama Ohio State Clemson Penn State Florida Oregon Georgia Utah Oklahoma

LSU taking the top spot in the AP Poll is a bit of a surprise. Yes, they beat Auburn, and looked very good at times while doing it. However, it’s always surprising to see Alabama get bumped without having lost.

[embedded content]

Obviously, the Crimson Tide rolled against Arkansas, and Tua Tagovailoa didn’t even play. That’s a pretty good sign if you’re a fan of Alabama. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

When the backup is destroying teams, you’re in good position for a deep run.

The thing that blows my mind is that Ohio State isn’t ranked higher. They have a very good case to be the top team in America.

They’re not just beating teams. They’re rolling through absolutely everybody. Justin Fields is a dominating force, the defense is unreal and I don’t see anybody ahead of them that they couldn’t beat.

It just seems foolish to not give them more first place votes. That beatdown of Wisconsin was simply absurd.

Speaking of Wisconsin, we tumbled down the polls to 17/18 and we deserve to. It’s wild that we were the sixth team in America just a couple weeks ago.

Now, we’re not even in the top 15. What a sad and pathetic state of affairs.

RAPID REACTION: Ohio State blows out Wisconsin. I’m embarrassed for my Badgers. Absolutely humiliating. pic.twitter.com/No5b72L0FN — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 26, 2019

