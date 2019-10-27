Just when you thought it couldn’t happen again, “Saturday Night Live” has embarrassed itself once more.

The once-funny late-night comedy show on Saturday ran a skit with cast member Pete Davidson playing a terrorist. He thanks President Trump (played by Alec Baldwin) for “bringing jobs back to ISIS.”

“So great to see a young Trump supporter,” Baldwin said in the sketch. “And where are you from son, New Mexico?”

“ISIS,” Davidson said, “I was a prisoner in Syria until last week when you freed me,” he said.

Davidson was referring to Trump’s decision to pull U.S. troops from northern Syria (some reports say the U.S. withdrawal led to the release of ISIS terrorists, who then led U.S. forces to the location of the ISIS leader.)

“I just want to say thank you for bringing jobs back to ISIS. And I promise that I will make ISIS great again!” Davidson said.

“Terrific! What a great guy. ISIS is back in a big, big way,” Baldwin said. “And we love that.”

Oops.

As it turned out, just hours before the show aired live, Trump took to Twitter to post a cryptic message.

“Something very big has just happened!” he wrote in a post at 9:23 p.m., about two hours before SNL aired.

Something very big has just happened! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2019

On Sunday morning, in a White House address, Trump said U.S., forces had killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. The Islamic State leader detonated an explosive vest he was wearing just as U.S. Special Operations Forces stormed his compound.

Trump said Baghdadi “died after running into a dead-end tunnel, whimpering and crying and screaming all the way.”

“He died like a dog, he died like a coward,” Trump said.

In his address, Trump said he sent the tweet out after the raid had been successfully completed. That means that by the time SNL aired its sketch, U.S. forces had already taken out the ISIS leader.

And even though cable news broke the news around midnight that the U.S. had killed Baghdadi, NBC did not break into SNL to report the story.

In an even more embarrassing twist, when SNL did its “Weekend Update,” the anchors on the fake-news skit mocked Trump’s “big news coming” tweet.

Trump on Sunday said he did not notify some members of Congress — including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and senior Democrats on the committees currently working to impeach him — about a raid on the top ISIS terrorist because he was worried about leaks.

“We notified some [and] others are being notified now as I speak,” Trump sad.

“We were going to notify them last night, but we decided not to do that because Washington leaks like I’ve never seen before,” Trump said. “There’s no country in the world that leaks like we do, and Washington is a leaking machine.”

Those on the outside included Pelosi and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA). Trump said that was the safest course of action.

“Washington is a leaking machine,” Trump said. “The only people that knew were the few people that I dealt with… A leak could have caused the death of all of them.”

“I told my people we will not notify them until our great people are out — not just in but out,” Trump added.

The president said he did speak with Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Richard Burr (R-NC) about the operation, but only after it had concluded.

“I wanted to make sure this was kept secret. I don’t want to have men lost and women. I don’t want to have people lost,” he said.