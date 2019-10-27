Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiWSJ: Sondland told the House that Trump’s Ukraine pressure was a quid pro quo Schiff says committees are making ‘rapid progress’ in impeachment probe McConnell blasts impeachment inquiry as ‘kangaroo court’ in fundraising pitch MORE (D-Calif.) is calling for House members to be briefed on a U.S. military raid that President Trump said led to the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

In her statement on Sunday, Pelosi saluted “the heroism, dedication and skill of our military and our intelligence professionals and acknowledge the work of our partners in the region.”

But she noted that “the death of this ISIS leader does not mean the death of ISIS.”

“Scores of ISIS fighters remain under uncertain conditions in Syrian prisons, and countless others in the region and around the world remain intent on spreading their influence and committing acts of terror,” she said.

“The House must be briefed on this raid, which the Russians but not top Congressional Leadership were notified of in advance, and on the Administration’s overall strategy in the region. Our military and allies deserve strong, smart and strategic leadership from Washington,” Pelosi added.

She noted that the House passed a resolution 354-60 earlier this month rejecting Trump’s “green-lighting of Turkish aggression into Syria against our Kurdish partners, and calls on him to present a clear strategy to defeat ISIS.”

Trump said on Sunday morning that some congressional leaders, including Pelosi, were not notified of al-Baghdadi’s death ahead of his public announcement.

Trump said he didn’t notify leaders because of “Washington leaks,” which, he said, could have killed U.S. forces. No U.S. forces were killed in the raid.

Trump also said the Saturday night operation targeting al-Baghdadi was not related to his decision to pull troops from northern Syria.

A White House spokesperson was not immediately available to comment on whether officials plan to brief the House on the raid.