President Donald Trump was met with loud boos and a “lock him up” chant at game five of the World Series Sunday between the Washington Nationals and the Houston Astros.

The president and first lady Melania Trump were shown on the big screen early on in the game at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., but did not receive a warm reception from the local crowd.

Trump and Melania are attending the game with a group of congressmen, including Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, and North Carolina Republican Rep. Mark Meadows. (RELATED: Here Are The Ratings For World Series Game 2)