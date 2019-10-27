A video being widely shared on social media over the weekend shows rapper YG inviting a fan to join him onstage to say “f— Trump,” only to kick him offstage when the fan refuses.

“Listen, I spotted you out in the crowd. I asked you if you f—ed with Donald TrumpDonald John Trump Comey: Mueller ‘didn’t succeed in his mission because there was inadequate transparency’ During deposition, official says he made several efforts to advocate for Marie Yovanovitch Bolton looms large as impeachment inquiry accelerates MORE. You said you don’t know,” the Los Angeles rapper said as the fan joined him onstage during his performance Saturday at the Mala Luna Music Festival in Texas. “So since you don’t know, I need you to make up your mind tonight.”

YG then asked the fan to say his name and yell, “F— Donald Trump.” The fan paused and then shook his head no, prompting YG to kick him off the stage.

“Get his ass outta here,” YG said as he pushed the fan away while the crowd cheered. “Get him off the stage. … He a Donald Trump supporter. Get his ass outta here.”

The crowd proceeded to boo the fan as he left the stage.

YG invites fan on stage to yell out “F**k Donald Trump,” kicks him off after he refuses pic.twitter.com/7z9r9gVXav — XXL Magazine (@XXL) October 27, 2019

The viral incident comes from the rapper famous for the track he recorded with rapper Nipsey Hussle titled “FDT,” which stands for “F— Donald Trump.”

In 2016, prior to Trump’s election, police were called to disperse a crowd the two rappers had gathered to help them shoot a music video for the song.