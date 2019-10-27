Democratic congressional candidate Katie Hill speaks to a supporter at a campaign Halloween carnival in Lancaster, Calif., on Oct. 21, 2018. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON—Democratic congresswoman Katie Hill of California has resigned amid an ethics probe and revelations of an affair with a campaign staffer.

In a statement on Sunday, the 32-year-old freshman from the Los Angeles area says leaving the House is best for her constituents, community, and country.

Hill is under investigation by a congressional committee for an alleged intimate relationship with a male senior aide, which Hill denies.

She has acknowledged an affair with a young female staffer. Compromising photos and purported text messages surfaced online this past week in an American publication and a British tabloid.

Last year, Hill won the last Republican-held House seat anchored in Los Angeles County.