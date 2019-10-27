Alec Balwin returned to “Saturday Night Live” this weekend to roast President TrumpDonald John Trump Comey: Mueller ‘didn’t succeed in his mission because there was inadequate transparency’ During deposition, official says he made several efforts to advocate for Marie Yovanovitch Bolton looms large as impeachment inquiry accelerates MORE, mocking the administration on a score of issues ranging from the impeachment inquiry launched by House Democrats to the president’s decision to pull U.S. troops from northern Syria.

Baldwin also hit Trump for misspeaking last week and saying that the U.S. is building border wall in Colorado.

“I came back for a surprise rally because I heard they’re building a wall on the border of Colorado to keep the New Mexicans out,” Baldwin said at a mock campaign rally in Albuquerque, N.M., or, as he said, his “favorite Mexico.”

He later led the crowd in a chant, calling the impeachment inquiry a “witch hunt” as supporters yelled that there was no “Collusion!” or “Quid Pro Quo!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Baldwin later brought out several actors portraying Trump supporters. Comedian Cecily Strong played a woman wearing a shirt that said “Keem Amarica Greab Agrain,” which she joked was a direct quote from one of the president’s tweets.

“This man is under attack. It’s deep state lizard conspiracy, and everyone’s in on it. The CIA, the FBI, the M-I-C, the K-E-Y, and the M-O-U-S-E,” Strong said.

Trump also brought up a supporter from “Bikers for Trump,” as well as a woman who offered her gun if Trump wanted to shoot the author of an upcoming book titled “A Warning.” It was written by the anonymous author of a bombshell New York Times op-ed piece that ran last year on “resistance” efforts in the Trump administration.

The sketch also touched on Trump’s decision to pull troops from northern Syria earlier this month. Trump is now reportedly considering leaving a couple hundred troops in the region after bipartisan backlash to the announcement.

Comedian Pete Davidson played a freed ISIS militant from the region, thinking the president for “bringing jobs back to ISIS.”

Comedian Kate McKinnon made an appearance as Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamFacebook Green New Deal ad tests Ocasio-Cortez’s concerns about the platform McConnell blasts impeachment inquiry as ‘kangaroo court’ in fundraising pitch Russia calls increased US military presence in Syrian oil fields ‘banditry’ MORE (R-S.C) in the wide-ranging sketch, which also targeted Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg Mark Elliot ZuckerbergFacebook Green New Deal ad tests Ocasio-Cortez’s concerns about the platform Ocasio-Cortez blasts Facebook’s ad decisions, calling them ‘increasingly disturbing’ Mark Zuckerberg deserves praise for his noble stand on free speech MORE, former President Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonFeud by Alabama Democrats threatens Doug Jones’s reelection Maher: The Clintons need to ‘go away’ for 2020 election Cummings’ staff honor him in op-ed: He brought ‘moral clarity’ MORE and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.