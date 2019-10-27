Rep. Adam SchiffAdam Bennett SchiffSchiff says committees are making ‘rapid progress’ in impeachment probe Trump rages against ‘garbage’ Ukraine probe ahead of latest witness deposition Mark Zuckerberg deserves praise for his noble stand on free speech MORE (D-Calif.) said Sunday that Attorney General Bill Barr “is weaponizing the Justice Department to go after the president’s enemies.”

The House Intelligence Committee chairman said the criminal investigation the Department of Justice (DOJ) has launched to investigate the origins of the Russia probe shows Barr is “a tool of the president” and not “the representative of the American people.”

“If these reports are correct and now Bill Barr’s Justice Department is doing a criminal investigation of people who properly looked into Russian interference in our election in the FBI or the intelligence agencies, it means that Bill Barr on the president’s behalf is weaponizing the Justice Department to go after the president’s enemies,” Schiff told Martha Raddatz on ABC’s “This Week.”

The California representative continued that the DOJ has not publicly explained why the investigation would be necessary, as an independent inspector general is already looking into the beginnings of the Russia probe.

“You can assign good people to do an illegitimate investigation,” Schiff said, referring to U.S. Attorney John DurhamJohn Durham#ImpeachBarr trending on Twitter amid criminal investigation into Russia probe Brennan’s CIA a subject of Barr’s review of Russia investigation: report Federal prosecutors interviewed multiple FBI officials for Russia probe review: report MORE, who is prosecuting the criminal investigation for DOJ. “You can assign good people to investigate the president’s rivals. It doesn’t mean it’s any less tainted.”

Schiff maintains the investigation rose out of “political motivation” after the president has asked DOJ to “investigate anyone who stood in his way,” mentioning former FBI Director James Comey James Brien Comey Comey: Mueller ‘didn’t succeed in his mission because there was inadequate transparency’ GOP lawmaker says newly-released Butina was jailed due to ‘Russophobia’ What the Democrats should have learned from the special counsel MORE and former National Intelligence Director James Clapper James Robert ClapperJustice Dept. to launch criminal investigation into its own Russia probe: report Quid pro quo in Ukraine? No, not yet Brennan’s CIA a subject of Barr’s review of Russia investigation: report MORE by name.

“So I think you can connect one dot to the other,” he said.

The New York Times reported Thursday about the DOJ’s shift from an administrative review on how the Russia investigation was conducted to a criminal investigation. The criminal investigation label enables Durham to subpoena witnesses and documents, to assemble a grand jury and to file charges.