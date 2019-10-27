(CHRISTIAN POST) — Selena Gomez delivered her first single in four years this week and after its release, the pop star says Jesus spoke to her.

Gomez shared her reaction on social media after the emotional single, titled “Lose You to Love Me,” was published on YouTube. The song describes her emotional rollercoaster love life which some are associating to her relationship with Justin Bieber.

“I’m literally just laying down and thanking Jesus… Where my father has taken me and placing me is exactly where I am meant to be,” she shared on a note written on her phone and shared on Twitter.

