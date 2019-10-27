Actor Alec Baldwin is back roasting President Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live,” but this time mocking his supporters along the way.

The cold open of “SNL” featured a sketch of a Trump campaign rally in New Mexico, mocking his gaffe this week on saying he was building a wall along Colorado, which is the neighbor to the north of New Mexico.

“I came back for a surprise rally because I heard they’re building a wall on the border of Colorado to keep the New Mexicans out,” Baldwin said in his latest impression of Trump.

Baldwin’s character then brought up Trump supporters in a sketch that mocked their intelligence.

“Keem Amarica Greab Agrain,” read the shirt of comic Cecily Strong, who said it was a quote from a presidential tweet.

“This man is under attack,” she said. “It’s deep state lizard conspiracy, and everyone’s in on it. The CIA, the FBI, the M.I.C., the K.E.Y., and the M.O.U.S.E.,” she said.

Also brought on stage was a biker, who was mocked for calling television a “news machine,” and a woman who brandished a gun she was offering to give the president to shoot the anonymous writer of a “resistance” op-ed who is coming out with an anti-Trump book, “A Warning.”

The sketch also showed a released ISIS terrorist coming on stage to praise Trump for “bringing jobs back to ISIS” after a pullout in Syria.