Actor and Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson appeared in a sketch thanking Alec Baldwin’s President Trump for “bringing jobs back to ISIS” just as reports surfaced that President Donald Trump had ordered U.S. military forces to conducted a raid that ended with the death of the murderous ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Davidson joined Baldwin’s Trump on stage as he was delivering a speech similar to the one President Trump gave last week at a campaign rally Albuquerque, New Mexico.

[embedded content]

“So great to see a young Trump supporter,” Baldwin said. “And where are you from son, New Mexico?”

“ISIS,” Davidson replied, “I was a prisoner in Syria until last week when you freed me,” a reference to the president’s much maligned decision to pull U.S. troops from northern Syria.

“I just want to say thank you for bringing jobs back to ISIS. And I promise that I will make ISIS great again!” Davidson continued.

“Terrific! What a great guy. ISIS is back in a big, big way,” Baldwin said. “And we love that.”

Indeed just as Saturday Night Live was lampooning the president, Trump had already taken to Twitter to tease his national address, in which he spoke to the nation and the world in great detail about the raid.

Something very big has just happened! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2019

In a national address from the White House Sunday, President Trump said of al-Baghdadi: “Last night the United States brought the world’s number one terrorist leader to justice, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead. He was the founder and leader of ISIS, the most ruthless and violent terror organization anywhere in the world.”

“He died after running into a dead-end tunnel, whimpering and crying and screaming all the way,” Trump said.

