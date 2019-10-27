Former National Security Adviser and documented liar Susan Rice complained on Sunday that President Donald Trump did not inform former President Barack Obama about the raid in which ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed.

“Well obviously it’s a major milestone and it’s one that we all should be welcoming quite plainly, but it doesn’t mean that the fight against ISIS is over. And it doesn’t mean that we can declare mission accomplished, and just walk away,” Rice said. “What we’ve seen time and time again in this part of the world is that when the pressure is relieved on terrorist organizations, whether al-Qaeda or ISIS, they are able to reconstitute. So we need to be vigilant. We need to maintain a minimal presence in order to ensure that the pressure stays on ISIS and they don’t come back roaring.”

“Do you know, was President Obama informed of the death of al-Baghdadi by the administration?” Brennan asked.

“There’s no reason why I should know. There is a tradition of common courtesy of presidents informing their predecessors of things of significance like this,” Rice responded. “Since the White House seemingly didn’t feel it necessary to inform the leadership of the intelligence committees on a bipartisan basis, I’m quite confident that they didn’t do the normal protocol with respect to predecessors either.”

Rice continued by saying that Trump should have informed Obama “as a matter of courtesy,” despite the fact that Obama holds no power in government anymore and was not needed for any of the decision-making that went into authorizing the raid to get al-Baghdadi.

Rice has been in the news recently after appearing on a far-left podcast where she repeatedly called Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) a “piece of s**t.”

“Former National Security Adviser Susan Rice called Senator Lindsey Graham a piece of s*** during the recording of a podcast episode,” The Daily Mail reported. “The short clip shows Rice’s outburst as a preview for this week’s episode of ‘Pod Save the World,’ where the panel discuss the 2012 Benghazi controversy.”

“He’s been a piece of s***,” Rice said. “I said it, I said it, da s***. Finally. He’s a piece of s***.”

“In the weeks immediately after the [Benghazi] attack, Republicans, often led by Lindsey Graham, accused Rice, who was U.S. Ambassador to the UN at the time, of ‘misleading the public’ with her representation of the situation,” The Daily Mail added. “Rice had claimed that the jihadist military action was not premeditated and told the public that the attack had evolved from a protest. This was all later found to be false. “

Graham responded to Rice last week on Fox News, saying, “Everything she touched turned to a piece of crap, national security-wise. It does bother me that the person who lied about Benghazi is still relevant. Here’s her greatest hits: The Iran nuclear deal, withdrawal from Iraq, the rise of ISIS. At the end of the day, the Rwanda genocide, the Syrian red line. The bottom line is I hope the American people will remember that it’s Susan Rice and Barack Obama who brought you ISIS, who gave the Ayatollah $150 billion, and at the end of the day, if she doesn’t like me, I must be doing something right.”

