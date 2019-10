(THE SUN) — The Who’s Pete Townshend has said his child abuse pics arrest saved his life — as it led him to discover he had bowel cancer.

Guitarist Townshend, 74, admitted using his credit card to access a sick website in 2003, although he downloaded no images.

He was given a police caution and put on the Sex Offenders Register for five years — claiming he was only trying to prove banks were complicit with vile online pedophile networks.

