Online entertainers Diamond & Silk fired back at actor Tom Arnold calling for the #MeToo movement to reject his racist, sexist, harassing, and “predatory behavior.”

Arnold, a relentless critic of President Donald Trump, tweeted at the famous Trump supporters:

“I’d like to investigate every crack curve & crevice of you two tons of fun’s heavenly bodies. I’ll start with intensive oral examination of your naughty bits. So take off all yo clothes & get your big booties butts back into Big Daddy’s hot tub. Don’t bring Streisand. Too freaky.”

Diamond & Silk responded, resharing Arnold’s “online sexual harassment or predatory behavior,” via Tweet on Sunday morning:

“Is this tweet considered online sexual harassment or predatory behavior? Where is the #MeToo movement? @TomArnold, you may not have respect for yourself but you don’t get to disrespect Diamond and Silk!”

Arnold then took the personal attacks to an arguably racist level in another Tweet:

“You wrote @ me first. Expressed your bug ass love for me on Twitter many times. You’ve made sexy videos about me for the world to see. You SAID MY NAME. Now stop playin G’s. Our love is sacred. Get on over here. Grab Popeyes Chicken on way. Wings & thighs. Dark meat only babies.”

When called out for his racism, Arnold added via Tweet:

“Racism is not a chicken’s #1 concern before he get to Popeyes snowflake. Have you ever even talked to a single chicken? I’ve spoken to many. Facts matter.”

Presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., has called for President Trump’s Twitter account to be deactivated over terms of service violations. Arnold’s activity had many calling for his account to be deactivated for the same reasons.

It was still active as of this writing.