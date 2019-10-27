President Trump said Sunday that he did not tell some congressional leaders about the U.S. military raid in which ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed, citing “Washington leaks.”

Trump said at the White House that “some” leaders were notified and that others were being informed as he announced the death of the terror group’s leader to the public.

“We were going to notify them last night, but we decided not to do that because Washington leaks like I’ve never seen before,” Trump said. “There’s no country in the world that leaks like we do, and Washington is a leaking machine.”

“I told my people we will not notify them until our great people are out — not just in but out,” Trump added.

He later confirmed that Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiWSJ: Sondland told the House that Trump’s Ukraine pressure was a quid pro quo Schiff says committees are making ‘rapid progress’ in impeachment probe McConnell blasts impeachment inquiry as ‘kangaroo court’ in fundraising pitch MORE (D-Calif.) was not notified in advance.

He said he did speak with Sens. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamFacebook Green New Deal ad tests Ocasio-Cortez’s concerns about the platform McConnell blasts impeachment inquiry as ‘kangaroo court’ in fundraising pitch Russia calls increased US military presence in Syrian oil fields ‘banditry’ MORE (R-S.C.) and Richard Burr Richard Mauze BurrThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Better Medicare Alliance – Diplomat’s ‘powerful’ testimony and ‘lynching’ attract headlines Overnight Defense: Trump’s Syria envoy wasn’t consulted on withdrawal | McConnell offers resolution urging Trump to rethink Syria | Diplomat says Ukraine aid was tied to political investigations McConnell introduces resolution urging Trump to rethink Syria decision MORE (R-N.C.) about the operation following its conclusion.

“I wanted to make sure this was kept secret. I don’t want to have men lost and women. I don’t want to have people lost,” he said.

He said that a “leak could have caused the death of all of them.”

Trump said no U.S. forces were killed during the raid.

Reports began to surface late Saturday that U.S. forces had carried out a raid in northwest Syria and that al-Baghdadi was believed to have been killed.

Trump tweeted Saturday night that “something very big has just happened,” teasing his Sunday announcement.

He said the tweet went out after U.S. forces returned safely from the mission.