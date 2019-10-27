(CNBC) — An upcoming book on James Mattis’ tenure as secretary of Defense claims President Donald Trump told Mattis to “screw Amazon” out of a $10 billion cloud contract for the Pentagon.

The Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, or JEDI, contract was awarded to Microsoft late Friday evening, sending shares of Microsoft stock up more than 3%.

Early in the process market leader Amazon was seen as the favorite, then President Trump said in July that he was looking into the contract after companies protested the bidding process.

