Early Sunday morning, The Washington Post published an article about the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Cornered in a tunnel, the terrorist leader “detonated a suicide vest, killing himself” and three of his children, reports CBS News.

The original title of the Washington Post piece read: “Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Islamic State’s ‘terrorist-in-chief,’ dies at 48.” Then, in a bizarre twist, the title was changed to: “Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, austere religious scholar at helm of Islamic State, dies at 48.”

After receiving significant backlash, the title was changed for a final time: “Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, extremist leader of Islamic State, dies at 48.”

On Sunday afternoon, The Washington Post’s Vice President of Communications said the following about the title controversy: “Regarding our al-Baghdadi obituary, the headline should never have read that way and we changed it quickly.”

Regarding our al-Baghdadi obituary, the headline should never have read that way and we changed it quickly. — Kristine Coratti Kelly (@kriscoratti) October 27, 2019

This ridiculous title shuffle has led to the hashtag #WaPoDeathNotices, which as of publication, is trending at number five on Twitter.

Below are the funniest and most clever fake death notices mocking The Washington Post:

Jeffrey Dahmer, LGBT activist-pioneer, unconventional romantic, and avant-garde gastronomist passed away at age 34 surrounded by his caretakers #WaPoDeathNotices — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 27, 2019

Wicked Witch of the West, devoted sister, broom enthusiast, died suddenly from oversaturation, age unknown#WaPoDeathNotices — Emily Brandwin (@CIAspygirl) October 27, 2019

Adolf Hitler, passionate community planner and dynamic public speaker, dies at 56.#WaPoDeathNotices — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) October 27, 2019

Ted Bundy, unconventional pickup artist, dies, shockingly, at 42 #WaPoDeathNotices — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) October 27, 2019

Emperor Palpatine, austere holder of emergency powers and advocate for democracy, died after a fall. #WaPoDeathNotices — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) October 27, 2019

Nero, emperor who helped Christians bring light to Rome, dies at 30. #WaPoDeathNotices — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 27, 2019

Sauron, passionate collector of rare jewelry, dead, age unknown. #WaPoDeathNotices — Mike Sellraiser III: Sell on Earth (@mike_sell) October 27, 2019

John Wayne Gacy, eccentric children’s performer, dies at 52. #WaPoDeathNotices — Ashe Schow (@AsheSchow) October 27, 2019

John Wilkes Booth, noted thespian, dies at age 24. #WaPoDeathNotices — Justin (@trojanjustin) October 27, 2019

Mao Zedong, who saved 20-45 million of his own people from having to suffer through the struggle of existence, dies at 82.#WaPoDeathNotices pic.twitter.com/4wwJqQqXp3 — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) October 27, 2019

Saddam Hussein, successful politician, oil baron and noted tough boss, dead at 69. #WaPoDeathNotices — Sen. Denise Batters (@denisebatters) October 27, 2019

Charles Manson, famous songwriter and meditation leader, dead at 83 #WaPoDeathNotices — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 27, 2019

Al Capone, noted self-made entrepreneur, dies at 48. #WaPoDeathNotices — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) October 27, 2019

Heinrich Himmler, passionate chicken farmer, dies unexpectedly at 44 #WaPoDeathNotices — John Schindler (@20committee) October 27, 2019

The contrast between the way The Washington Post headlined the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi under President Trump and the way in which the paper headlined the death of Osama Bin Laden under President Obama makes the #WaPoDeathNotices trend all the more important to note.

On May 2, 2011, after it was announced that Osama Bin Ladin had been killed, The Washington Post offered a much more simple headline: “Osama bin Laden killed: Leader of terrorist group al-Qaeda was 54.”

Speaking on Sunday about the operation to take out Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, President Trump stated in part:

The thug who tried so hard to intimidate others spent his last moments in utter fear, in total panic and dread, terrified of the American forces bearing down on him… Terrorists who oppress and murder innocent people should never sleep soundly, knowing that we will completely destroy them. These savage monsters will not escape their fate, and they will not escape the final judgment of God…

“Last night was a great night for the United States and for the world. A brutal killer, one who has caused so much hardship and death, has violently been eliminated,” Trump concluded. “He will never again harm another innocent man, woman, or child. He died like a dog. He died like a coward. The world is now a much safer place.”