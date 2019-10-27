At least two people were killed and 14 were injured during a shooting at a homecoming party near Greenville, Texas, it was reported.

The incident took place amid an off-campus Texas A&M University party on Saturday night, said Chief Deputy Buddy Oxford of the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office, according to the Dallas Morning News. Oxford added that the shooter has not been caught.

The shooting unfolded at around 11:45 p.m. local time at The Party venue near Highway 380, CNN reported.

Oxford said that 750 people were at the venue when officers arrived on the scene.

The Texas Rangers and FBI are assisting in the investigation.

There has been no active shooter situation in Commerce. There was an event outside Greenville, TX that may or not have involved students at this time. Further information will be posted when known. — @TAMUCUPD (@tamucupd) October 27, 2019

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, families, and friends of those affected by this morning’s shooting in Greenville,” Texas A&M University-Commerce stated.

He said the shooting began around 15 minutes after deputies arrived outside the venue, responding to reports of illegal parking. Deputies heard gunshots coming from the back of the building, but could not tell whether the shots were fired from inside or outside, Oxford said, reported The Associated Press.

Officers found the two people who had been killed inside the building, he said, and 14 others were hospitalized for various injuries. He didn’t have a description of the shooter, for whom officers were still searching early Sunday morning.

Sheriff Randy Meeks said during a news conference Sunday that both of those who were killed were male, WFAA reported.

And four or five who were hurt were said to be Texas A&M Commerce students, the report said.

The nature of the event “gave the shooter the opportunity to accomplish whatever he wanted to accomplish,” Meeks said.

He said that despite the number of people who were shot, officials don’t consider the incident to be a mass shooting.

Hunt Regional Medical Center told CNN that it received several patients, adding that Medical City Plano said it was treating three patients.

According to AP, the party was held during homecoming weekend. The event was a homecoming party that wasn’t officially sanctioned by Texas A&M.

Other details about the shooting are not clear.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.