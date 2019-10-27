The United States military has reportedly targeted Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of ISIS, in an operation in northwest Syria on Saturday, according to multiple reports.

President Donald Trump is expected to give an announcement Sunday morning, said Hogan Gidley, the White House deputy press secretary, but it’s unclear what exactly he’ll address. (RELATED: Trump Begins Withdrawing Troops From Syria)

“Something very big has just happened,” Trump said in a tweet on Saturday night.

CNN reported that an administration official told them the announcement is expected to be related to foreign policy.

Reuters and Fox News similarly reported that an operation targeting al-Baghdadi took place on Saturday.

Newsweek reported that Baghdadi was killed in the operation that took place on Saturday night. The report states that Trump had approved the operation about a week before it was conducted.