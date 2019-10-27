Venezuelan expatriate Daniel Di Martino is slamming the Democratic presidential candidates for pushing socialist policies on the campaign trail.

In an interview with the Daily Caller, Di Martino said that some of his friends and family still live in Venezuela and that they constantly keep him informed on the dire situation. (RELATED: Venezuelan Expat Reacts to the Unrest in His Home Country.)

“In this 2020 Democratic race for the primaries the only thing we have seen from the Democratic candidates is that they promote class warfare — exactly the same idea, exactly the same hate and resentment that led us to elect a socialist president in Venezuela in 1998,” Di Martino said.

WATCH:

[embedded content]

