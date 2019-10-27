Demonstrators unfurled banners calling for President TrumpDonald John Trump Comey: Mueller ‘didn’t succeed in his mission because there was inadequate transparency’ During deposition, official says he made several efforts to advocate for Marie Yovanovitch Bolton looms large as impeachment inquiry accelerates MORE‘s impeachment behind home plate during Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday after the president’s arrival was met with jeers.

Pitch cameras showed two banners unfurled by fans sitting in the second and third row of the stadium just to the left of home plate bearing the phrase “Veterans for impeachment” and a mobile short code owned by the group.

It wasn’t initially clear if Trump, who left the game around 10 p.m., had seen the banner on the stadium’s display board before departing. The White House did not immediately return a request for comment on the issue.

Trump arrived shortly after the game started Sunday evening accompanied by a number of House Republican leaders including Minority Whip Steve Scalise Stephen (Steve) Joseph ScaliseGOP lawmakers express concerns about Giuliani’s work in Ukraine Pence huddles with GOP allies on Syria MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch: ‘Pathetic’ Republicans who stormed closed hearing are ‘boring, nerdy-looking white guys’ MORE (La.) and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin Owen McCarthyOvernight Defense: Top general briefs GOP senators on Syria plan | Senators ‘encouraged’ by briefing | Pence huddles with Republican allies on Syria | Trump nominee sidesteps questions on arms treaties GOP senators briefed on administration Syria plan Pence huddles with GOP allies on Syria MORE (Calif.), but an announcement of his arrival at the stadium was met with a loud chorus of boos and chants of “lock him up” from detractors in the crowd.

Sunday’s game also began with a ceremonial first pitch from celebrity chef José Andrés, a vocal critic of Trump’s.